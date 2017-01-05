Jennifer Lopez attends the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Not taking any chances. Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who she claims has a history of violence.

The pop star’s lawyers filed documents in the LA Superior Court on Tuesday, January 3, seeking a restraining order against Timothy McLanahan, who they allege has sent the singer flowers and was previously arrested for driving onto her property.

“Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim’s property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim,” the court’s director of public information, Mary Hern, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 4 of the claims.

He has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Lopez, her twins Max and Emme, their school and the family's home. He must also stay 100 yards away from J.Lo’s job or workplace and her vehicle. A hearing on the restraining order is set for January 24th. Lopez’s bodyguard alleged in the court documents that McLanahan is a transient and has previous arrests for threats and firearms violations, TMZ reports.

It’s not the first time the Ain’t Your Mama singer, 47, who is currently dating rapper Drake, has had a scary run-in with an obsessed fan.

In 2013, John M. Dubis - who Lopez had a restraining order against at the time - was arrested after breaking into her Hamptons, New York mansion and living in her pool house undetected for six days. Lopez was not staying at the home at the time of the incident.

