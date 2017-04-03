Meeting mom already! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a special guest joining them on their latest PDA packed date - the singer’s mother.

The new couple were joined by Guadalupe Rodriguez as they took a stroll through New York City on Sunday, April 2.

Lopez, 47 and A-Rod looked happier than ever, smiling broadly and walking hand in hand while both dressed casually in dark jeans, t-shirts and jackets.

AKM-GSI

Things are clearly moving on quickly for the lovebirds. Not only has the retired New York Yankee met his girlfriend’s mom, but J-Lo has been introduced to his sister, Susy Dunand too.



Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She went as far as to call Lopez her “sister-in-law” in an Instagram post last month.

A-Rod, 41, confirmed he was dating the Shades of Blue beauty when he made an appearance on The View on Friday, March 31.

"We're having a great time,” he admitted. “She's an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

He added that despite her superstar status: "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Their latest outing comes weeks after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair were dating. As previously reported, “J-Rod”were quietly seeing each other for weeks before their relationship made headlines Wednesday, March 8.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!