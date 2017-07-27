Following her estranged husband Jeremy Meeks' alleged infidelity with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, Melissa Meeks isn’t holding back on letting the world know how she feels.

Saw this and felt how REAL it was, so I wanted to share it... #haveablessedday #remember #keepitsolid 😘 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

After the new couple was spotted kissing in Turkey earlier this month, it was revealed that Jeremy and Melissa were still legally married. Melissa told the Daily Mail that she believed her husband was away on a work trip while he was vacationing with Green.



Melissa posted a screen grab of an empowering message on Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, seemingly in response to the situation. “Saw this and felt how REAL it was,” she wrote of the photo. “So I wanted to share it.”

The post contains several charged messages. “I Wiped Tears From the Same People That Caused Mines,” one line reads as another claims, “Been There For the One’s That Left Me.”

Me and bae 🔥🔥 @jmeeksofficial #lp #tbt #summer16 #meeksfam #jeremymeeks #wifey A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:17am PDT

Since news broke of her husband’s new relationship, Melissa has posted other seemingly directed messages about the situation. On July 14, she shared a photo with text that read, “Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.” She added no words to her caption on the post, simply leaving two emojis: "🙌🏽💯"

Jeremy filed for separation days after his headline-making romance with Green was revealed. During a Friday, July 21, outing with Green in Beverly Hills, Meeks confirmed to a photographer that the new couple are in love.

An insider tells Us Weekly that the duo, who have been spotted on several dates since going public, aren’t rushing into their relationship, but felt a connection from the start. "They're taking it slow,” said the source. “But they had instant chemistry."

