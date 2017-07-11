Jesse Williams, Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for Months

Finally going public! Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Us first broke the news in May that the Grey's Anatomy actor, 35, and Kelly, 37, were an item. "It's been a few months," an insider told Us in the May 15 issue. "They're legit."

Williams and the Friday Night Lights alum shot a video game in Paris together that same month, but have kept their relationship relatively quiet. That is, until they stepped out to catch a movie in West Hollywood on Monday, July 10.

During the date night, Williams wore a black hoodie in baseball cap. Kelly, also wearing a hat, kept cozy in a jacket and a gray top.

As previously reported, Williams is currently going through a public custody battle with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The exes, who are parents of daughter, Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 21 months, filed for divorce in April after nearly five years of marriage.

Without mentioning Drake-Lee's name, Williams addressed his divorce and cheating rumors in Jay-Z's "Footnotes" video for his track "4:44," which was released on Monday. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he says in the video, "and all of a sudden motherf--kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Before Williams, Kelly dated Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Radnor. Us exclusively confirmed in March that she and the How I Met Your Mother actor called it quits after a brief romance.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!