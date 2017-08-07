Jessica Alba is in mourning. The 36-year-old actress penned an emotional post announcing the death of her beloved dog Bowie on Monday, August 7.

“Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔” Alba wrote alongside a collage of pictures of Bowie and her family.



The star added: “it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”

Condolences from fans and friends came pouring in on Instagram, including a message from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“No!" the Ironman star commented. "This is so sad. Sending you all love."

Alba’s sad news comes just weeks after she shared the heartbreaking announcement that her beloved pup, Sid, died on July 27.

"Our sweet Sid passed this morning 😔she lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey," the Honest Company cofounder wrote alongside a slideshow of images of Sid and her family.

Alba continued: “She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sid. RIP 🐶🙏🏽❤️"

In the sweet post, The Veil alum shared several memories the pair shared together — including when the pup made her acting debut in 2003’s Honey — which Alba starred in.

As previously reported, the Mechanic: Resurrection alum announced in July that she is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren. The pair are already parents to daughters Honor, 9, and Haven 5.

