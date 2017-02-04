Jimmy Fallon's puppies predicted the winner of Super Bowl LI on Thursday, February 2, three days before the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium.

During a "Puppy Predictors" segment on The Tonight Show, the late-night host, 42, introduced the audience to nine adorable puppies named Ron Bell, Kyle McAdams, Mary Kennedy, Ted Mooney, Donna Braylon, Peter Winston, Roger Blain, Lisa Armstrong and Gary Frick Jr.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

"You're all going to get camera time," he told the dogs, who were eagerly trying to escape a window-paneled enclosure to run toward a pair of food bowls labeled "Patriots" and "Falcons."

"Guys, play it by the rules, OK?" Fallon continued. "No butt-sniffing, be cool and I want no peeing or wandering, OK? You ready for this? You got it? You ready to make the call? Here we go. Guys, let's release the puppies!"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

The clear window dropped down and the puppies ran across a mock football field toward the dog bowls. Most of them chose the kibble in the red Falcons bowl, prompting the Saturday Night Live alum to announce, "The Falcons will be crowned Super Bowl champs. Congratulations, Atlanta! Enjoy the game, everybody."

Last year, Fallon's canines correctly predicted that the Denver Broncos would defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.



Watch the video above!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET. Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

