Sashaying into a new gig! Supermodel Joan Smalls just landed her first acting role in the Netflix original feature Set It Up. Smalls will play Suze, the girlfriend of lead character, Charlie (Glen Powell).

The romantic comedy — set for release next year — follows two young assistants who are overworked by their bosses. Charlie (Powell) and Harper (Zoey Deutch) make a plan to set up their supervisors with each other. Of course, things do not go as planned.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The 28-year-old cover model will also act alongside some familiar faces — the cast includes Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs.

The fashion starlet expressed her excitement on Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, writing: “Words cannot describe this feeling! So extremely lucky and honored to be part of such an insanely talented cast and team. Thank you to EVERYONE who made this posible #SetitUp #Netflix Can't wait for you all to see.”

The brunette beauty is not the only supermodel who recently transitioned from the catwalk to the big screen. Cara Delevingne has made a name for herself in Blockbusters such as Suicide Squad and Paper Towns.

