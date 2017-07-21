John Cena isn’t here for the haters. “I get a lot of criticism and knocked for who I am, but I just continue to be me,” says the Massachusetts native. “I don’t listen to that garbage.” After 15 years as a professional wrestler, the 40-year-old has other focuses — namely, his career beyond World Wrestling Entertainment and his five-year romance with WWE Diva Nikki Bella. (He proposed in April, appropriately, at WrestleMania 33.) “I never saw any of this happening,” the athlete, who recently partnered with Crocs for their Come as You Are campaign, says of his success.

But despite not having predicted what's happened in his career so far, Cena is definitely planning for the future. He spoke with Us Weekly about what he predicts for his “bonus round.”

For starters, he's not ready to step out of the wrestling ring or slow down physically in any way. "Fitness has been part of my life since the age of 12," he explains. "I certainly know my body well, and I hope it’s going to scream at me, 'Hey man — you can’t do this anymore.' I can still do what I do at an extremely competitive level, so until the day comes when I can’t run with the young bucks, I’ll continue."

Acting will continue to factor into his schedule in a heavy way, and so far, he's not prioritizing one over the other. "It has kind of been my quest to show that you can do both," he says, "because so many people have the perception that you can only do one or the other." He admits, though, that he's concerned about his body "breaking down" at some point, but for now, it's in the offing. Says Cena, "I’ll cross that bridge when I get to the water."

Right now, his other big focus is getting ready to marry his longtime love. "We talk about it all the time," says Cena of his and Bella's wedding preparations. The couple isn't racing to the altar, though, since both their schedules are packed. "I was very fortunate to find a partner that I want to share my life with who is as driven as I am. We are literally working our tails off." That said, he anticipates the big day will fall sometime before the end of 2018.

While he revised his opinion on getting married, Cena insists the same won't happen when it comes to having kids. "Right now it hasn’t changed," he says. "I can barely raise myself, so I just don’t know how good a dad I’ll be. I guess that’s my biggest fear."

