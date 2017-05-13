On the road again! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their daughter, Luna, to the Miami Seaquarium on Friday, May 12, ahead of the first night of the singer's Darkness and Light Tour.

"Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium," Legend, 38, captioned a cute Instagram photo of himself, Teigen, 31, and Luna, 12 months, posing with a giant seal at the oceanarium.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Later in the day, the Cravings cookbook author took to Snapchat to share a series of sweet pictures and videos of her family backstage at Miami's American Airlines Arena. "I want to thank everybody for being here, and welcome to the Darkness and Light Tour!" Legend told the show's crew in one clip as he made a speech before heading to the stage.



Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

The 10-time Grammy winner revealed during a Facebook Live session in February that Luna would be joining him on the road. "The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along," he gushed. "This will be Luna's first tour. She'll be there, so I won't have to spend a lot of time away from my family." He later joked, "That's the subtitle of the tour — Darkness and Light Tour: Luna's First Tour."

Legend's Darkness and Light Tour extends through June 30 at the Essence Festival in New Orleans before heading to Europe in September.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

