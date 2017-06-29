Say what you mean to say. John Mayer reacted to ex Katy Perry ranking him as her favorite sex partner in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

"I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you," Mayer, 39, said. "I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Perry, 32, was put in the hot seat about her personal life during a chat with James Corden. The Late Late Show host, 38, asked her to reveal who was the best in bed — Mayer, Orlando Bloom or Diplo.

The "Roar" singer was reluctant, but eventually dished that Mayer took the top spot. "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!" she said at the time.

Perry and the "In Your Atmosphere" singer dated on and off from 2012 to 2015 and collaborated on the 2013 song "Who You Love."

Mayer opened up about their relationship — and how he wrote his song "Still Feel Like Your Man" about her — in an interview with The New York Times.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he asked in March. "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."

