wants his own private compound — complete with an underground tunnel system, a source close to the star claims to. To make his dream a reality, Depp, 53, would connect his five neighboring cul-de-sac homes in the Hollywood Hills, the source explains.

“He’s been buying them up over the years,” a second insider says of the Oscar-nominated actor’s houses. “He wanted to build a gate to stop the tour buses from coming up there.”

Carrillo/©CelebrityHomePhotos.com

But there’s one thing standing in his way: the owner of the sixth house in the cul-de-sac is refusing to sell. “Johnny has offered him everything,” claims the insider.



While seemingly a pricey endeavor, the Labyrinth star’s ex–business managers (he’s suing them for financial misconduct) allege in a January 31 countersuit that big spending is not out of the ordinary for the actor.



“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” his former managers’ attorney, Micheal Kump, claims in the papers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.



According to the countersuit, the Black Mass actor allegedly spent $75 million on 14 homes world-wide and $30,000 a month on wine, in addition to once shelling out $3 million to “blast from a specially made cannon the ashes of author Hunter S. Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.”

