Another Duggar is ready to walk down the aisle! Joseph Duggar proposed to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell, at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding on Friday, May 26, People reports.



"We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together," the newly engaged couple wrote on the Duggar family's website. "We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to some day serving Christ as man and wife."



Joseph, 22, and Caldwell, 18, announced in March that they were courting. They had been friends for years after meeting at their church.



"There is a lot of love in the air today! We are so pleased to announce that Joe and Kendra are now engaged to be married!" Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar wrote on Friday. "Our sweet Joe is on the verge of starting his own family. We are so happy for them both. Above all, we are so thankful for their love and commitment to Christ. We are so excited about another Duggar wedding in the near future! We know wonderful days are ahead for Joe and Kendra and we are looking forward to every moment! Our entire family rejoices!"



Joy-Anna, 19, and her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, surprised fans when they announced that they exchanged vows on Friday night months ahead of their scheduled October 28 wedding date. "I am so blessed to be married to him," the TLC star said in a video message.

Counting On returns on TLC on Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

