Josh Murray: I’m ‘Thankful’ Ex Amanda Stanton Is Dating Robby Hayes

Josh Murray isn’t bothered by his ex Amanda Stanton moving on with another Bachelor Nation star. “It makes me feel good because I don't have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I'm not worried about that,” Murray, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 14, of Stanton’s relationship with Robby Hayes. "I moved on a long, long time ago. I'm dating, I'm doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best."

Murray, who got engaged to Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise’s season 3 last year, added: "I have no issues whatsoever. I'm actually thankful because I'm not getting hit up all the time on my phone about things that are just insane.”

As previously reported, the couple split in December 2016 and reunited several times before ultimately calling it quits for good. Stanton, 27, who is mom to daughters Kinsley and Charlie, has been dating Hayes since filming the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres on ABC Monday, August 14.

Murray, who is currently partnered with Hinge, has been using the dating app in an attempt to move on from his past relationship. "It was just so much negativity and so many lies in that relationship that it was very unhealthy and it was depressing,” he explained. “Dating now and actually meeting and going on dates with good, genuine people has made me feel like I can feel love again. I was hopeless after my last two relationships and how they turned out and I'm meeting great people right now and it's really given me a new breath of fresh air to having the possibility to finding someone I could spend the rest of my life with."



In looking for love, the former baseball player is staying away from the entertainment industry. "I think, for me, Hinge has been so great because I'm meeting new people that aren't on television and hopefully people are putting and showing exactly who they are,” Murray told Us. "I think I've experienced, at least in the past as far as the industry is concerned, that some people just perform for the cameras and are very different off camera. Hinge gives me the ability to get to know somebody off camera and that's been very important.”

"I've been on a few dates and I've really gotten to know some people and I really enjoy it, so I don't know if I'd say I'm opposed [to dating someone within the entertainment industry]" Murray continued. “But I think I'm more hesitant after my recent experiences."

While both Murray and Stanton have moved on from their romance, the two have not stayed in touch in any capacity in recent weeks. "No, I have not talked to her in a long time,” Murray said. "She actually flew out to see me maybe three weeks before she was going to go on Paradise and I made it very clear that I had moved on and I have continued to move on. So no, I have no connection with her whatsoever anymore. It's very, very refreshing."

With his next romance, Murray is looking for a more simple dating life. "I'm more of a chill person. I'm a homebody, so I don't mind going out for a nice dinner, having a couple of glasses of wine or a bottle of wine and heading back home and watching some movies and just relaxing and having a nice, chill romantic night,” he said. "I don't need to go out and go crazy. I just enjoy chillness and I just enjoy the presence of somebody. I don't need all of the craziness."

