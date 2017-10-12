Julia Roberts Condemns Harvey Weinstein: He’s ‘a Corrupt, Powerful Man’

Julia Roberts condemned Harvey Weinstein after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and voiced her support for victims of sexual harassment.



“A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate woman. We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again,” the Pretty Woman actress, 49, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 12. “I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all.”

The Notting Hill star concluded her sentiments by encouraging victims of sexual misconduct to reach out for help. “If you’ve been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN.org). Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673).”

Roberts is one of many actress to come forward and speak out against Weinstein, 65, who several Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused of sexual harassment.

Weinstein, who was recently fired from his own company, has since denied all allegations made against him. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the former studio exec’s spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, recently announced that she is leaving him. The Miramax producer reportedly flew to Arizona on Wednesday, October 11, to seek treatment for sex addiction.

