He’s making them famous! Kanye West has set his sights on Calabasas High School in California. The 40-year-old Grammy winner, and a Calabasas resident himself, aspires to makeover the high school “with his style,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Las Virgenes Unified School District’s Superintendent Dan Stepenosky tells Us that the rapper’s attorneys toured the school’s facilities and had a meeting with the principal to discuss West’s vision. While the administration vetoed West’s idea to change the mascot from coyotes to wolves, a reference to his 2016 song, the school is open to other Yeezy-inspired changes.

If the Adidas designer wants to “design uniforms for teams, that’s something we can talk about,” says Stepenosky. “He’s an innovative business person.” The superintendent also disclosed that West’s team is “contemplating submitting a big proposal.” However, he denied TMZ’s reports that the artist would be making a “sizable donation” to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities.

As for the students? “They all love it," Stepenosky tells Us. “The kids have gone nuts! They’re all about the Yeezy.”

