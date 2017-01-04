Kanye West is back in action. The rapper’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, stopped by Us Weekly Video to give an update on West’s health and reveal his fitness tips for 2017. Hear what he said in the video above!

As previously reported, West was taken to the hospital in an ambulance from Pasternak’s office in November, after suffering what was described as a “psychiatric emergency” on the 911 call. The rapper then spent more than a week at UCLA Medical Center, recovering from dehydration and exhaustion.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I’ve been working with Kanye for 13 or 14 years,” the fitness guru, who recently teamed up with Jamba Juice for a line of super blend smoothies, told Us of West, who has been amping up his workouts as part of his recovery. “He’s really a fit guy … Kanye’s active. He’s exercising. He’s eating well and he’s got a great family.”

“But he’s really a creative person," the Diet Reset author added of his client. "We would go on these walks and have great conversations about music and architecture. He actually inspired me to come up with this web series, Walking With Harley, where you’re going to see me walking with a lot of very interesting and funny people.”



West, who canceled his Saint Pablo Tour and has since scaled back on his workload, was released from UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on November 30 after a nine-day stay after what his physician Michael Farzam dubbed an episode of “temporary psychosis.” On top of recently working out with Pasternak, the Life of Pablo rapper has been receiving outpatient treatment in Los Angeles, multiple sources previously told Us.

And it seems to be helping — insiders tell Us that West is on the mend. “He’s doing a lot better,” a source told Us.

Watch the video above for more updates on West, as well as workout tips from Pasternak, who also trains West’s wife Kim Kardashian, his sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox and Lady Gaga!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!