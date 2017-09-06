Kanye West's new Yeezy line was never scheduled to debut at New York Fashion Week this year, despite reports to the contrary.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

The “Famous” rapper, 40, removed the line from the NYFW calendar without providing an explanation, The Business of Fashion reported on Wednesday, September 6. However, a source close to West revealed to Us Weekly that the Yeezy show was never scheduled to happen in the first place. There will still be a presentation for the new collection, but that date hasn't been scheduled yet.

West notoriously keeps his designs on the down-low and reveals no information about his show until the very moment the models hit the runway. As such, it’s hards for fans to speculate what the “Gold Digger” singer had planned for this year’s show.

The news comes after the Grammy-winner cancelled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour last November. “He’s just exhausted. He’s been wording around the clock on fashion design, both his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic … so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him — and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out,” a source close to to the designer said at the time. “All the time spent away from his family has been a stress on him, as well. They are the most important to him. Obviously he’s a professional and wants to give his fans a great experience and I think his gut was telling him to extend the tour throughout the end of the year, but he decided to push through. He doesn’t want to give his fans anything less than the best.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in July, West and wife Kim Kardashian are expecting their third child via surrogate in January 2018, so the baby news may have contributed to the “Stronger” rapper’s alleged decision to withdraw from NYFW. West has yet to confirm the report.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!