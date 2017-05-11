Kate Hudson gushed over her new boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Snatched premiere in L.A. on Wednesday, May 10.

The pair kissed and posed for photos together before the Deepwater Horizon actress, 38, briefly spoke about the hunky musician.

"My cute man. He's the best!" she told Entertainment Tonight at the event. When asked what she loves most about him, Hudson replied: "How long do you have? He's a good man."

Fujikawa is the first person Hudson has stepped out publicly with since calling off her engagement to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in 2014. Here, Us Weekly rounds up five things to know about him:

1. He's a musician.

Another rocker! Fujikawa is a former singer and guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief. The group released their debut album, Modern Rituals, in 2010. Last week, he reunited with the guys and shared an Instagram photo from their hangout.

2. He studied at New York University.

The L.A. native formed Chief with his brother, Michael Fujikawa, and fellow bandmates Evan Koga and Mike Moonves during his undergrad studies. "Chief has opened my eyes musically," Danny previously told Domino. "I'm not just working on my own anymore and in that way I've grown as a person: I started out as a guitarist and now I have a voice."

3. He owns a record label.

Hudson's new man launched Lightwave Records in 2013 with The Delta Mirror frontman Chris Acosta. According to the label's Facebook page, the pals started the company "as a way to release their music on their own terms."

4. He has one film credit.

Per IMDb, Fujikawa's voice can be heard during a phone call scene in the 2017 dramatic comedy Scumbag.

5. He has a sense of humor.

Fujikawa's Instagram account, @swimswammyslippyslappy, is filled with humorous photos. Among them are a photo of the license plate "McLovin," in reference to the 2007 movie Superbad; his friend buying dozens of sunflower seeds bags; and a Ninja Turtle doll hanging from a lemon tree.



