Katie Holmes was looking forward to raising her daughter, Suri Cruise, with the first-ever female in the Oval Office. The Kennedys After Camelot actress told Jenna Bush Hager during a chat on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio special The Jenna Bush Hager Show! that her daughter with ex Tom Cruise was affected by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential loss.



“I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it was such a – it just hurt so badly when she didn’t. And I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh we have a lot … a long way to go as women,’” Holmes said on Wednesday, March 29. “We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hager, who is the mom of daughters Margaret, 3, and Poppy, 19 months, became friends with Holmes when the actress called her up back in 2004 to get some insight on being a first daughter for her upcoming role at the time in First Daughter. (Hager’s dad, of course, is 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush.)

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

“You called me and I am such a fan of yours, but I loved Dawson’s Creek. Dawson’s Creek – we had posters,” Hager recalled to Holmes. “It was the era of Dawson’s Creek. And I was in college and we were watching, and then I was with my girlfriends and I get a message from Katie Holmes. And I’m like, ‘Who is this person pranking me? Who can this be?’ And I just knew that you didn’t want to stay in my dorm room in Austin, Texas, so we never made that happen.”

Holmes, who called her time on Dawson’s Creek an “era,” remembered the moment and exclaimed: “Oh my god.”

Listen to their chat above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!