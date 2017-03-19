Having the best day in L.A. Suri Cruise looks exactly like her mom, Katie Holmes, in an adorable new pic.

The Kennedys: After Camelot actress, 38, shared a photo of the 10-year-old sitting on the shoulders of one of their family members with the city of Los Angeles lit up in the background. Suri looks so grown-up in a white cardigan, printed dress and ballet flats.

“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all our lives! #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams,” Holmes captioned the Sunday, March 19, post.

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently opened up about making a shift from acting to directing for the sake of her daughter.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she told Town & Country magazine. “The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Just like every mom, the Dawson’s Creek alum thinks Suri is growing up fast. “Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” she told the magazine. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

