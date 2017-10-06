Baby fever! Katie Maloney told Us Weekly exclusively that she and husband Tom Schwartz are planning to add children to their family “soon-ish.” The pair attended the premiere of Lisa Vanderpump’s documentary The Road to Yulin and Beyond at the Awareness Film Festival on Thursday, October 5, and Maloney told Us what’s in store for the couple.



”We’re just excited for our future together, and planning to eventually have a family, and buy a house and all that," the Vanderpump Rules starlet, 30, told Us. "It’s a reality now. It’s not just a hypothetical.”

The longtime couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in August and said that although kids are definitely in their plans, they want to enjoy some time together first. Maloney told Us, “We kind of want to just enjoy married life, just being the two of us for a while.”

The reality star also shared how relieved she is now that all the pressures of dating are gone and they can focus on creating their dream lives together.

“It’s amazing. I would definitely say married life is a lot better than dating life,” she told Us. “The pressure of, like, ‘Are we going to get married? Where is this going?’ That’s all been kind of alleviated, and it’s just being husband and wife.”

While appearing on The Morning Breath podcast on August 8, the Bravo star compared married life with Schwartz, 34, to an iPhone update.

“[Being married] is amazing. It does [feel different]. The best way to describe it is let’s say in your iPhone, when you get the iOS update. So basically it just automatically updates. And you know it’s still the same phone — it just runs smoother, there’s a few new features,” Maloney said of her relationship. “That’s the only way to explain it because it’s just a whole feeling. It’s hard to articulate.”

The due got engaged in the summer of 2015 and tied the knot the following August in California in a ceremony officiated by Vanderpump.

