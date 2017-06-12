They're a teenage dream! Katy Perry didn't refuse to talk about some of her exes — John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo — during her 72-hour YouTube livestream on Sunday, June 11. In fact, she agreed to rank them based on how good they were in bed.

Perry, 32, was asked the question by The Late Late Show host James Corden. "From best to worst in bed. This is working on the notion that they're all good," the 38-year-old said.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Perry screamed "No!" several times before giving in. "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!" she replied.

Her final answer? From best to worst, she said Mayer, Bloom and then Diplo.

The "Roar" singer more recently dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 40. Us Weekly broke the news in February that the pair split after more than a year together.

Perry, meanwhile, who briefly dated Diplo, 38, in 2014, was in a relationship the longest with Mayer, 39. The two split for good in 2016 after dating on and off for three years.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!