Ready to bury the hatchet! Katy Perry said in a new interview that she would "absolutely" FaceTime Taylor Swift to squash their years-long feud. Find out what she said in the video above, and detailed below.

"I did try and reach out to her," the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, 32, said on SiriusXM Morning Mash Up on Tuesday, May 23. "I tried to do the right thing, the good thing, and, you know, she shut me down and wrote a song."

After one of the SiriusXM hosts asked if she'd answer Swift's FaceTime call, Perry responded, "Absolutely. By the way, I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal."

Despite the pop stars' rivalry, the Grammy nominee insisted, "I don't have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly ... I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially. Like, we need to come together and love on each other today. Don't matter where you come from, don't matter what you believe, don't matter which music you like the most, we are the same and we need to be unified."

During her SiriusXM interview, Perry also opened up about the meaning behind her latest single "Swish Swish," which many fans have speculated to be a diss track against Swift. "'Swish Swish' just basically is like, I stay winning. ... I'm above that crap. I'm gonna stay winning," Perry explained. "You're gonna try to hold me down, I'm gonna come out like a phoenix rising."

The "Bon Appétit" singer previously addressed her feud with the "Bad Blood" entertainer during her Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday night. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Perry told James Corden before revealing that their dispute began years ago over a conflict with their backup dancers.

