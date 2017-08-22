Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Katy Perry isn’t looking to define her relationship with Orlando Bloom. Although the exes, who split in February after 10 months of dating, recently reunited for a night out at Ed Sheeran’s Saturday August 12, concert, the singer vaguely explained that she and Bloom are enjoying being in each other’s lives.

"Well you know I think people are in and out of your life,” the “Swish Swish” singer explained on The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program, on Monday, August 21. "It's nice to keep people you love around you.”

Due to the duo’s busy schedules, Perry also explained that she doesn’t feel the need to label their relationship. "When you get older, lines get blurred,” Perry, 32, explained. "And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year.”

As previously reported, the couple split just two days after attending Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty together in February. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in statement on February 28.

A source close to Perry told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the duo started to realize that “they make better best friends than they do partners.”

A different insider explained that the pair’s busy careers were also to blame. “They’re not the best at long distance,” the source said at the time, adding that the actor “wasn’t ready for something more serious.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.