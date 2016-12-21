Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party on January 10, 2016. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rachel Green, is that you? Katy Perry took to Instagram on Monday, December 19, to comment on a throwback pic of her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, telling him he resembles Jennifer Aniston while wearing his blond Legolas wig from Lord of the Rings.

The 39-year-old actor shared a photo collage of himself transforming into Legolas in honor of the fantasy film franchise’s 15th anniversary on Monday. “15 years ago today, #TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters,” he captioned the ‘gram, “and the rest, as you know, is history. check the link in my bio for more photos!”



In several shots, a younger Bloom shows off his prosthetic elf ears and ice-blue colored contacts. However, the photo that Perry, 32, had to say something about was the one in which he rocks golden locks à la Aniston.



“You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe,” she wrote, jokingly comparing her hunky beau to the Friends alum. Incidentally, Perry and Aniston, 47, share an ex in John Mayer. Both ladies made nice and posed together recently at an Office Christmas Party premiere bash.



One day after the “Rise” singer gently trolled Bloom, the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shared photos of the couple spreading holiday cheer by dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a Christmas visit to young patients.



"Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!” the hospital wrote on social media on Tuesday, December 20.



The pop superstar and the British hunk stopped by the medical center earlier this week, where they sang carols, handed out presents and posed for pics, the hospital said in a statement.

Mom Kaitlin Bell, whose son has been in hospital, shared a snap of the famous duo’s visit via Instagram on Monday. “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came an (sic) sang us Christmas carols. It was so beautiful,” Bell captioned a photo of herself and baby son Mason with Perry and Bloom. “I’m so very thankful we got news we get to go home tomorrow.”



