Vince Flores/ INSTARimages.com

Kellan Lutz is preparing to walk down the aisle! The actor, 32, is engaged to his girlfriend of more than a year, TV host Brittany Gonzales, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

On Thursday, September 21, the duo were in NYC discussing their upcoming nuptials, an eyewitness tells Us.

"A woman sitting outside having breakfast shouted Kellan’s name and he walked over to her with Brittany. She was congratulating them and asked them if they were getting married in New York or L.A..” the observer says. "They walked into the restaurant and when Brittany opened the door i could see her large engagement ring!"

Although the couple has remained relatively private about their relationship, the Twilight alum gushed over his love in a December 2016 Instagram post following a social media hiatus. "2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me,” Lutz wrote at the time. "It's truly mind blowing to surrender to Him and see the blessings he has in store. Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like!”

"I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me!” he continued. "She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with. Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know! I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don't settle for anything less then His best.”

He added: "Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know! Thank You God! Thank You My Love! Jeremiah 29:11 - For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Amen!”

During a June 2015 call to On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Lutz, who previously dated AnnaLynne McCord and was linked to Miley Cyrus, admitted that he was done with Hollywood’s wild dating scene. "[I'm] looking for that wifey, Ryan," Lutz said. "Man, I want to find my potential wife that I can make those memories with and be engaged with for a couple of years and start that life."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!