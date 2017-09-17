Comin’ clean. Kevin Hart made an emotional mea culpa to his family and fans in which he’s admitted he put himself in a sticky situation, resulting in someone trying to extort him.

Wearing a jean jacket, white shirt and looking tense, the comedian, 38, shared an Instagram post on Saturday, September 16, saying, “Um, I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t.”

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” the Central Intelligence star continued. “And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to … my wife and my kids.”

“And I just, you know, it’s a s—ty moment. It’s a s—ty moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior. Um, at the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that’s what was attempted,” the Get Hard actor added. “I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

He accompanied the confession with a caption that said, ”Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all.”

The blackmail attempt allegedly involves a woman who is demanding money from Kevin in regards to a video tape that appears to show Hart and a woman engaging in sexually suggestive conduct, according to TMZ.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is currently 31 weeks pregnant with his third child. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August.

The Ride Along actor also has two children, Hendrix, 9, and Heaven, 12, with whom he shares with ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Hart admitted in an interview with Chelsea Handler in 2016 that he was responsible for their split.

"I was young on my first marriage, Chelsea," Hart told the talk show host, 42, on her Netflix show, Chelsea. "I'm not ashamed to say it, guys. I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn't really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn't ready for it, so I take responsibility. I can say I messed my first marriage up. I'm man enough to say that."

This is not the first time cheating rumors have dogged Hart. Various media outlets published photos in July that suggested Hart had been getting close with another woman while in Miami. Hart seemingly responded to the allegations with a light-hearted Instagram post that said, “#LiveLoveLaugh... SMDH (Shaking My Damn Head).”

Hart and Parrish tied the knot in a romantic Santa Barbara wedding in August 2016. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Hart told Us at the time, “I honestly can say that I’m lucky enough to have an amazing woman. I’m looking forward to getting married. We got seven years under our belt, been engaged for two. It’s time.”



