Kevin Hart posted happy photos with his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his kids at the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A. just two weeks after he apologized for a cheating scandal.

The Central Intelligence star and his family posed alongside some giant popsicles for a pic he posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 30.

“#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic,” Hart, 38, captioned the photo.

In another snap, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9, his children from a previous relationship, play in the giant pool filled with sprinkles.

#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

#Harts #MyBestFriends #SprinkleWasted A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Family Fun....What camera was my dad looking at tho??? 😂😂😂😂😂 #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

A third photo showed the whole crew, including his father.

Parrish, 33, who’s expecting the couple’s first child, also posted some Instagram pics that showed off her growing baby bump.

As previously reported, the Get Hard star posted an emotional apology on Instagram to his wife, family and fans on September 16, admitting he’d put himself in a situation that resulted in someone trying to extort him.

b u m p • so• h a r d ♥ Photo cred goes to mommy. A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

“You know, I’m not perfect,” he said in the emotional video. “I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to … my wife and my kids.”

“It’s a s--ty moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior. Um, at the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better,” he continued. “But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that’s what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

An extortionist claimed to have a “sexually provocative” video of Hart cheating on his wife during an August trip to Las Vegas.

Parrish has remained by her husband’s side and was seen wearing her engagement and wedding rings when they stepped out days after his public apology.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!