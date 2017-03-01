Didn’t wanna keep up. James Harden told Sports Illustrated that he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.



“I feel like it was for no reason,” the Houston Rockets player added, without directly naming Khloé, of the frenzy that came with dating a Kardashian. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

As previously reported, Kardashian and Harden split in February 2016 after eight months together. During an episode of Kocktails With Khloé, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 32, alluded to Harden, 27, not being faithful during their time together.

"I just don't want to put up with people that, you want to be monogamous, but then you're not monogamous," Kardashian said at the time, adding that she never applied any pressure to be exclusive given the drama that was occurring during her life — nursing then-estranged husband Lamar Odom back to health after his overdose and hospitalization — and the basketball player’s touring schedule.

"I've always said, 'We don't need to be monogamous,'" Kardashian said her now-canceled talk show. "'There's a lot of s--t going on in both of our lives. You live in Houston, I live in L.A. Let's just see each other when we see each other.' Why wouldn't you say, 'OK, that's great'? He sought me out, wanted to be committed, then wasn't committed," she concluded, quipping: "[I] found out he wasn't, and I got the receipts to prove it."

Harden, for his part, told Sports Illustrated during the recent interview that he’s focusing on his career nowadays. “I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” the athlete said. “And that may be why I’m having this kind of success.”

Kardashian has also found her own success — especially when it comes to her love life. The reality star is happily dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 25, and it's getting serious. As previously reported by Us, the couple are talking about getting married.

“She’d be happy about an engagement,” an insider told Us. “Tristan is unbelievably good to her.”

