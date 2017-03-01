Is a new bromance blossoming? Khloé Kardashian's exes Lamar Odom and French Montana were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood on Tuesday, February 28.

A source tells Us Weekly that the retired NBA star, 37, and the "No Shopping" rapper, 32, attended a mutual friend's birthday dinner at Ago, the celeb-beloved Italian restaurant co-owned by Robert De Niro, on Tuesday night.

As fans know, Kardashian, 32, filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013 after four years of marriage. She withdrew the papers in October 2015 to serve as Odom's caretaker following his near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. In May 2016, she filed for divorce a second time after he made a full recovery, in part at a rental home near her mansion in Calabasas, California. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Shortly after her first divorce filing, Kardashian began dating Montana. The stars were linked for eight months before calling it quits in December 2014. They've since remained amicable and have been spotted hanging out on numerous occasions. At the time of the split, Kardashian revealed that she rushed into her romance with Montana after calling things off with Odom.

"It's nothing against French. I just think I didn't want a boyfriend," she said on a December 2014 episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. "I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I'm like, I just want to be alone."

Last year, the hip-hop star opened up about his bond with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during an interview with Wendy Williams. "I think we're always gonna be friends," he said. "I'm cool with that whole family. I've got nothing but love for them."

Kardashian is currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. A source previously told Us that the couple, who began dating in September 2016, are already talking marriage.

