This forecast stinks! A young boy named Houston crashed a newscast to fart at a weatherman and to hilariously warn viewers of an impending toot storm — and naturally, the moment has gone viral. Watch the clip in the video above.

Meteorologist Patrick Ellis of Mississippi’s WLBT fell victim to a particularly unpleasant gust of wind when Houston — the child of a legal expert who was making an appearance on the newscast — bombarded the set to pass gas live on the air during the 6 o’clock forecast on Saturday, March 4. Before letting it rip, the child shrieked in delight and a confused Ellis did his best to get through the rest of his forecast.

“We’ve got a little bit of, uh, interesting things going on right now,” Ellis said just as the kid moved closer to cut the cheese right in front of him. Ever the pro (and a good sport, to boot), Ellis asked the young’un to help him with the weather.

Rather than detailing the chilly temperatures across Mississippi, the boy announced that the state would be experiencing some super smelly conditions. “Yeah, there are farts everywhere and toots,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Houston's father then rushed on set to remove the kid before he could say one more word about his flatulent forecast.

Ellis took to Facebook on Sunday, March 5, to post a video, in which he discusses the funny moment. “So we want everyone to know that we want him to come back and actually do the weather,” he said of Houston. “Now let me point out, who snatched him up was his dad, OK? … We were just gonna let it roll!”

