Look who’s here! Kim Kardashian made a rare appearance at momager Kris Jenner’s glamorous Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, December 24, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.



In several videos that Khloé Kardashian shared via Snapchat, Kim, 36, was all dolled up for the festive fete in a solid-gold, curve-hugging dress with a whimsical hemline, a thick black choker and a tiny silver lip ring. Though the Selfish author remained mum in the videos, she smiled demurely for the cameras and even posed for photos with the rest of her sisters.



“How to die…? How dope is my f--king sister?” Khloé gushed as Kim smiled for the camera. “Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a badass bitch, Kim!”



Kim has laid low since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, but on Friday, December 23, she and husband Kanye West enjoyed The Nutcracker with their daughter, North, and Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian (and North’s bestie, Penelope Disick.)



On Saturday, Khloé, 32, also shared snaps of the night’s entertainment — music legends Babyface, John Legend and David Foster crooning next to a grand piano — as well as cameos by other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Tyga and Scott Disick.



Later on in the evening, the Strong Looks Better Naked author switched gears and donned a black, oversize hoodie from Kylie’s collection as she lifted Kourtney, 37, up for a spin on the dance floor.



Kylie, 19, similarly Snapchatted the amazing moment, with Khloé dipping Kourtney, clad in a bright white, fluffy outfit, toward the floor as the crowd cheered.

And to close out the night, the entire party danced and sang their hearts out to Beyonce’s “Love on Top.” Noticeably absent from the bash? Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna. The pair, who had a blowup fight just last week, seemed to have made up in time for Christmas, posting a holiday-themed Snapchat pic with daughter Dream on Friday, December 23.



