Safe and sound! Kim Kardashian was forced to deny reports she had been “attacked” in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 2.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star assured fans that she was completely fine, after it was claimed she had been physically abused by a man outside of Beverly Hills hot spot Mr. Chow.



“So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attached outside Mr. Chow,” she tweeted. “Totally not true! Such weird rumors.”

Kardashian had been making her way into the restaurant when the “bump” happened, but despite photos of the moment making her look like she was taken back, she set the record straight.

A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

“A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meater [sic]," she added. "Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok!”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Earlier in the evening the 36-year-old attended the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, and wowed in white on the red carpet.

It’s been almost six months since the mom-of-two was held at gunpoint during a terrifying robbery in Paris, France.

She revealed more harrowing details of the ordeal on a recent episode of KUWTK admitting she had mentally prepared herself to be raped or killed.

Fortunately she was physically unharmed during the crime, but the men did make off with $10 million worth of her jewelry.

