Kim Kardashian catches a flight out of LAX with Scott Disick headed to Dubai January 11, 2017. Credit: Juliano/X17online.com

The coast is (sort of) clear! Kim Kardashian jetted off to Dubai with Scott Disick on Wednesday, January 11 — showing off a new lip ring! — just as several suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement with her Paris robbery in October.



“Kim is in a good place,” an insider tells Us Weekly of Kardashian’s return to public appearances and social media. “She’s fully back now.” According to TMZ, the 36-year-old reality star is most likely heading to Dubai to fulfill a work trip — a makeup tutorial — she was scheduled to do back in October, but cancelled after the robbery.

Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/Splash News

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earlier on Wednesday shared an Instagram image of herself and Disick, 33, strolling together across a lawn with a whole explosion of white balloons decorating the space behind them. “on our way #dubai🇦🇪,” Kardashian captioned the shot simply.



on our way #dubai🇦🇪 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Also on Wednesday, January 11, French network TF1/LCI reported that several of the 17 arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement with the October 3 jewel heist.

According to the network, police have identified the individuals who were directly involved with the robbery, with a total of six individuals linked to the incident — five alleged robbers (ranging in age from 54 to 72) and a sixth accomplice who waited outside and drove the getaway car that night. (The network also notes that the sixth accomplice is the son of one of the suspected robbers.)

TF1/LCI reports that several of the arrested suspects are criminals familiar to the French police, some of whom have tussled with the law before with crimes involving cocaine and diamond theft.

The report comes as a source confirms to Us Weekly that many of the jewels stolen from Kardashian ended up in Antwerp, and that Belgian police are involved in the ongoing investigation. Two of the suspects, Aomar A-K. and Marceau B., reportedly traveled to Antwerp in the days following the headline-making robbery. (Marceau was taken to court last June after being accused of selling forged 20 Euro notes and stolen jewelry and gold, a source tells Us.)

At present, however, Kardashian’s estimated $10 million worth of jewelry has not yet been located, and 14 individuals still remain in custody. The reality star’s limo driver, Michael Madar, was released on Tuesday, though his younger brother Gary remains in police custody.

French reports have previously identified the 72-year-old man as “Pierre B,” and identified him as the possible mastermind behind the crime.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!







