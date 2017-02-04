All in the family! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will appear alongside their significant others in the new music video for Kanye West and Tyga’s collaboration, “Feel Me,” sources confirm to Us Weekly.



According to insiders, Kardashian, 36, shot parts of the video in NYC on Tuesday, January 31, though a source tells Us that the crew has likely been filming for much longer than a week.

Reps for Jenner, 19, Tyga, 27, West, 39, and Kardashian did not respond to requests for comment.



It’s not surprising that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be featured in the videos, given that the single, which dropped on New Year's Eve, calls out numerous aspects of the famous family’s life.

“Kylie Jenner thick, you gotta feel me / Happy birthday, here's a Benz, feel me?” the chorus of the song goes. “First, last name rich, feel me? / Yeah, bitch, I'm the s—t, feel me? / We at the highest level, yeah I know you feel me / I'm at the dealership like what's the dealy? / Usher Raymond chain, it's too chilly / Usher Raymond chain, it's too chilly!”



Tyga famously gifted Jenner with a $200,000 black Maybach Mercedes Benz — which he presented to his love with an oversized red gift bow — for her 19th birthday last August . “Happy early birthday to me,” the Lip Kit founder gushed in a video posted to Snapchat. “Yay! I love you, T.”

The young couple have appeared in numerous photo and video campaigns together in the past; in December, the duo released a super steamy video of them getting wet and wild in the shower, with the reality star stripping down to the buff at times.

As for Kardashian and West, the married couple costarred in the rapper’s music video for the 2013 hit “Bound 2.” The psychedelic video showed the couple making out while atop a moving motorcycle, with Kardashian riding backwards and topless.



Seth Rogen and James Franco famously parodied the video with their own play-by-play version, “Bound 3.”

