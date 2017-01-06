Yeezus eats. Kim Kardashian took to social media on Friday, January 6, to share a new photo of husband Kanye West eating, following her three-month social media hiatus and his hospitalization.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted a pic of the “Famous” rapper, 39 — rocking a white T-shirt and blond hair — standing in the kitchen, digging into what looks like a bowl of soup. She accompanied the snap on Twitter and Instagram with an emoji of a man with a matching golden mane.



This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shared a shot of her hip-hop star hubby since making her grand return to Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat on Tuesday, January 4. She previously took an extended break from all social media platforms after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October.



In a picture she posted Tuesday, captioned “family,” Kardashian is crouching down next to the couple’s children, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months, as West stands in the background. Earlier that day, the Selfish author shared a montage of home videos featuring herself, West and their kids on her app, KimKardashianWest.com. The two-and-a-half-minute clip is set to Jeremih’s 2015 hit “Paradise.” Later that same day on Snapchat, she told fans that West made two different versions of the video as her Christmas gift.

Prior to logging back onto social media, Kardashian rarely made public outings in the wake of her robbery and West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion. Most recently, she was spotted stepping out for lunch in Beverly Hills on January 4.



