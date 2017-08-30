Long before they had bad blood, Kim Kardashian was a Swiftie through and through!

Back in 2009 — the same year that Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, revealed that the No. 1 song on her iPod was 27-year-old Swift’s hit “Love Story.”



“I love Taylor Swift. I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” the Selfie author told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I’m watching her on Twitter. I just signed up for Twitter and I’m watching you, Taylor! Following.”

As previously reported, the reality star ignited a feud with the former country crooner in July 2016 after releasing an audio tape on National Snake Day of Swift allegedly granting her husband West’s permission to include her name in his song “Famous.”

“Wait it’s National Snake Day?!?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍,” the social media maven tweeted before leaking the conversation.

After the KKW Beauty founder publicized the footage, the “Blank Space” songstress took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” Swift wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

Swift released her video for “Look What You Made Me Do" on Sunday, August 28, at the 2017 VMAs, and fans immediately caught onto several subtle Kimye jabs. Nonetheless, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that the A-list couple is “not concerned or interested in dredging up the situation with Taylor and hope that Taylor can move on,” adding that “Kim and Kanye haven’t even ben thinking about it and have moved on.” Although Swift didn’t mention the couple by name, fans speculate that several hidden messages in the video are inspired by the pair.

