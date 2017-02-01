Showing him what he’s missing? Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 31, to share a sexy pic of herself and sister Kim Kardashian flaunting their curves in skimpy swimwear following the Kardashian family’s explosive fight with Scott Disick in Costa Rica.

“I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” Kourtney, 37, captioned the photo, quoting Destiny’s Child’s 2001 smash “Bootylicious.”



I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

In the sizzling snap, the eldest Kardashian sister — wearing a white bikini — shows off her backside and lets her butt cheeks spill over the railing of her balcony. Kim, 36, clad in another white two-piece showcasing her toned abs, relaxes in a lounge chair as she looks off to the side during their Costa Rican getaway.



As previously reported on Wednesday, Disick, 33, left the trip a day early after a blowout argument with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew. The entrepreneur secretly flew a mystery woman to the tropical locale, an insider tells Us Weekly, while on a four-day vacation with his ex, their children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and the rest of the reality TV clan.



"Scott went missing in Costa Rica," the source tells Us. "After spending the day at the family compound, Scott didn't turn up and went MIA for several hours. They started to look for him, and security and production sources told the family that Scott was at production's hotel and rented a room there."



A production member, who was filming scenes for KUWTK, told Kim and momager Kris Jenner that Disick was “hiding at a hotel,” which infuriated the E! stars, who were "upset he would bring someone he barely knows," the insider says.



Disick eventually left Costa Rica for Miami, where he was spotted kissing a mystery blonde at the Setai hotel on Tuesday, January 31, just one day after getting close with brunette model J Lynne on Monday.

