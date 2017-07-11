Leaving it to the lawyers. Momager Kris Jenner is trying to not let her son Rob Kardashian’s drama with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ruin her St-Tropez, France, vacation. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the businesswoman is trying to “remain calm.”



“If this happened a year ago she’d freak out,” the source tells Us of the momager who regularly puts out the family fires. “She’s trying to remain calm. She just wants to make sure Dream is OK. Now that Dream is in the picture, her primary concern is Dream and Dream’s well-being.”

The Rob & Chyna stars share 8-month-old daughter Dream.

As previously reported, the Arthur George sock creator, 30, went on a social media rant against Chyna, 29, on Wednesday, July 5, posting nude photos of her and accusing her of cheating and doing drugs. Chyna has since been granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. After their court date on Monday, July 10, the reality personality’s lawyer expressed that Kardashian “regrets” his actions and acted out of spontaneity.

Jenner, along with Kardashian’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, are “disappointed” with him, another source previously told Us.

“They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop,” the source told Us, maintaining that the family’s main concern is Dream.

Chyna has also since accused Jenner’s only son of being physically abusive. In court documents obtained by Us on Monday, Chyna claimed that Rob “hit” her and that he was once so “out of control” that he broke the hinges off her bedroom door.

Despite the claims, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom told Entertainment Tonight that she’s not pursuing further charges at the time.

"For now, Chyna has said she does not want to go to the police or pursue the criminal route," Bloom told the site. "She hired me to go in and get those domestic violence restraining orders, which we did immediately, and if Rob lives up to them, then it will be OK. Chyna is aware that Rob is the father of her baby. She is not trying to start a war," she continued. "She just wants herself to be protected and she wants to have some clarity about what the rules are going to be going forward [in regard to] co-parenting."

Kardashian, who under the restraining order has to stay 100 yards away from Chyna and can’t post pics of the Lashed Bar owner, her son King Cairo or their daughter Dream, is next due in court with his ex in August.

