Cha-ching! Kylie Jenner has landed on Forbes’ "30 Under 30" list of young business standouts. The lip kit maven, 19, is the youngest mogul to make the publication’s 2017 list, and Forbes estimates she is the richest Kardashian-Jenner behind her sister Kim Kardashian.

According to Forbes, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s cosmetics line accounts for her mega success, along with her fashion lines with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

“The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release,” Forbes writes. “Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Forbes also estimates that Jenner is “the second-highest annual earner overall in her family, after half-sister Kim Kardashian.” That said, Kardashian still comes in first. In November, Forbes estimated that the Selfish author ranked in $51 million while Kylie earned $18 million.

The teen is featured along with other young entrepreneurs such as Alli Webb, the founder of blowout chain Drybar; Toni Ko, the founder of NYX Cosmetics and Jennifer Hyman, the cofounder of fashion tech giant Rent the Runway.

Aside from founding her cosmetics empire and designing her fashion lines, the reality star is also dipping into real estate, and most recently purchased another mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

