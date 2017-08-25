Nick Knight

Sheer beauty! Kylie Jenner bared her breasts in her first-ever nude photo shoot, which will appear in V Magazine’s new issue.

During the shoot, the 20-year-old reality star dons several completely sheer dresses and leaves nothing to the imagination. In the sexy pics, Jenner lies on her side and frees the nipple in a yellow ensemble. She wears silver and blue glittery eyeshadow and has her hair in soft, platinum blonde waves.



In another shot, she’s sitting down and arching her back so that her whole silhouette is illuminated. For her second look, she posed in a long-sleeved red translucent gown. She also changed into a similar see-through black gown and showed off her famous curves for the camera.

The makeup mogul told the magazine that the nude photos, shot by photographer Nick Knight, were new territory for her. “That was actually my first super nude shoot,” she said. “I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude.”



Jenner also reflected on growing up on reality TV for the past 10 years with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now her own reality series, Life of Kylie. “I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight,” she said. “That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

She’s even more accustomed to cameras because she has a personal videographer. “I do have a guy that follows me all the time. I just never show anyone the footage,” she revealed. “Maybe one day."

