Baby on board! Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Lip Kit creator, 20, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 25, have already told their friends the news, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news. While the social media maven gave her close confidants the lowdown earlier this month at Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California, the outlet reports that Scott told pals Jenner is carrying a baby girl.

Meanwhile, a source tells Us that Jenner is at least four months along.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Although neither Scott nor Jenner have commented on the reports, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked pregnancy rumors this week when fans began to notice that she was posting old photos of herself on her Instagram account, as well as only current close-up snapshots.

The beauty maven and Scott began dating in April after they were spotted getting cozy and flirting at Coachella, weeks after Jenner called it quits with boyfriend Tyga, who she dated on and off for years.

“They are spending a lot of time together. They’re serious! She’s really into him and has known him for a long time,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple, who have matching butterfly tattoos, in June. “Her family really likes him. Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

Us Weekly reached out to Jenner's rep, but could not be reached for comment.



