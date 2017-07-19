Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Almost too close. Kylie Jenner’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood looks just like her. So much so, the Life of Kylie star, 19, tricked her whole family.

“I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone 😫😍,” the teen LipKit mogul wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 18, along with a side-by-side photo of herself with the wax figure.

While unveiling the almost eerily similar creation, Jenner shared with fans on Snapchat that she also had a say in dressing her.

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” the reality star said in a video. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it.”

Kylie 2.0 is indeed dressed in the custom silver fringe beaded Balmain ensemble that she donned at the May 2016 Manus x Machina-themed bash.

According to a press release, wax Kylie is valued at $350,000 and to complete the figure, it took a year and a half to finish all the measurements.

