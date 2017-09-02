Lady Gaga and Christian Carino ‘Looked Beyond in Love’ in Boston

No bad romance here! Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, were hot and heavy during and after her concert at Fenway Park on Friday, September 1, in Boston, sources tell Us Weekly.



The Grammy-winning singer, 31, performed at the iconic baseball stadium as her agent beau watched from the audience and she threw a few winks his way.

The couple later headed to the House of Blues after the show where one of her band members was performing that night. And despite a long day and hours on stage, the “Poker Face” songstress hung out with Carino and her crew until around 1:30 a.m.

“They looked beyond in love with each other,” an onlooker tells Us. “They seem like the real deal. Both Gaga and Christian couldn't have been more down to earth or amazing with her crew."

It sounds like Gaga will be back at the House of Blues tonight after her second Fenway Park gig. The “Million Reasons” singer tweeted on Saturday, September 2, “2night I'll be returning to Fenway Park! Afterward I'll be crashin' my buddies party across the street @Houseof_Blues w/ @BrianNewmanNY”

The Super Bowl halftime performer is currently in the middle of her Joanne world tour. The week before, she played Citi Field in Queens, New York, and stayed at a rental in the Hamptons with Carino, taking a helicopter back and forth to the city.

One night, the duo traveled to Manhattan to celebrate her mom Cynthia’s birthday with some fun at Bowlmor Lanes.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that Gaga and Carino had begun dating.

