Too busy this week to keep up with celebrity interviews? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! In case you missed it, Lamar Odom opened up about his marriage regrets, The Bachelor’s Haley and Emily Ferguson put their twin telepathy to the test and Kristen Bell gave Us an inside look into her travel bag. Check out all the exclusive interviews in the video above!

Odom held nothing back when he spoke exclusively with Us about his near death experience, staying clean and cheating on ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. “I’m a walking miracle,” the former NBA star, who suffered 12 strokes and two heart attacks in October 2015, said. “I had no choice but to become stronger.”



Though the Khloé & Lamar alum, 37, has moved on from the drug use and reckless behavior that ultimately led to his divorce, he explained that there are still some things about the past that he would like to change. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do,” Odom said.

Earlier in the week, Bachelor Nation standouts and stars of Freeform’s new unscripted series The Twins: Happily Ever After?, told Us that having a twin comes with plenty of perks. “Being a twin is honestly the coolest thing ever. It’s just like a built-in best friend,” Emily said. Haley added, “We have our own twin language that a lot of people don’t understand. Like, we could just look at each other, and I know what’s she’s thinking.” The Las Vegas-based ladies then proved their twin superpowers by responding to a series of questions with identical answers.



The twins aren’t the only bubbly blondes who sat down with Us this week. Bell is full of laughs and never unprepared whenever she travels. The mom of two, 36, revealed all the go-to items in her travel bag. “This is this really yummy Maldon salt which chefs use because I’m a snob ... my favorite mascara anytime I need to look awake … amber perfume. I get it at Whole Foods. It’s like seven dollars, so save up!” she shared.



For all of the highlights from this week, watch the entire video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

