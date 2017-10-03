Lance Bass took to Twitter to express his outrage over not being able to donate blood and help victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, October 1.

How is it STILL illegal for gays to donate blood??!! I want to donate and I'm not allowed. 😤 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) October 3, 2017

“How is it STILL illegal for gays to donate blood??!!” Bass, 38, wrote on Monday, October 2. “I want to donate and I'm not allowed. ”

While blood donations are greatly in need for the 527 people injured in the shooting, the Federal Drug Administration prevents men who have had sex with other men within 12 months from donating blood. Therefore Bass, who is married to husband Michael Turchin, was not permitted to do so.

As previously reported, a gunman opened fire on Sunday during the Route 91 Harvest music festival as Jason Aldean performed. In addition to the 527 injured, 59 people were killed, making the attack the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe," Aldean, 40, wrote via Instagram after the attack. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Several more stars, such as Mariah Carey, Adam Levine and Bob Saget, Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson and Julianne Moore, among others, used their social media sites to spread awareness for assistance or advocate change. “I mourn this senseless loss of life. What will it take, #Congress, for you to act?” Moore wrote. “@Everytown @MomsDemand #endgunviolence.”



According to the LVMPD, families trying to locate missing loved ones should call 1-800-536-9488. Anyone with photos or videos from the shooting are being asked to call 1-800-255-5324. Those who would like to donate blood to the injured victims can visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic on 7135 W. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

