Bless your heart, Lance Bass! The former ’NSync member invited Us Weekly into his Los Angeles kitchen for one of the most decadent southern dishes – his Mississippi Tater Casserole. Y’all need to try this – watch the video to see how it’s done.

The recipe, which he calls a “Mississippi staple,” is the perfect comfort food dish for colder weather. “This dish is the epitome of the holidays to me. This is what the holidays taste like,” he explained to Us. “Christmas, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl – yes that’s a holiday in the south. You name it – 4th of July, this is the casserole that’s on every table because it’s the perfect side dish to anything.”

The dish, which contains hash browns, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, onion, cheddar cheese, and cornflakes, and margarine is not for the faint of heart. Bass, 38, says that his friends love to make fun of his Southern cooking. “I love making this dish because when you present it to your friends, they kinda laugh at it at first because it has cornflakes on top. They’re like what kind of Mississippi dish is this, it’s so white trash. But when they taste it, it’s the best thing they’ve ever had and they’re all taking seconds home with them.”

The recipe is the ideal side dish for a game day or a holiday, but can also be eaten any time of day. “It’s very easy and it tastes so good. You can have it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Oh yeah – trifecta!” He said. “What’s even better is – it’s great the next day. You put it in the refrigerator and eat it cold the next morning – its good to go!”

Bass, who is currently the host of MTV’s 90’s House, built his own house and kitchen with food on his mind. “I built this kitchen a few years ago to pretend that I was on a cooking show, at all times.” He revealed, “I’m that freak who loves Chef Ramsey, all the amazing TV chefs. My husband and I get together, he’s my sous chef. I get to yell at him, its really fun. Stressful for him, but really fun for me.”

Watch the video to see Bass’ cooking in action, and a step-by-step tutorial of his tater casserole, then try the recipe below.

Mississippi Tater Casserole

2 lb. bag frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

½ cup margarine, melted

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 cans, cream of chicken soup

1 pint sour cream

½ cup onion, finely chopped

8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

4 cups cornflakes (crushed to 2 cups crushed cornflakes)

5-6 tablespoons margarine

Saute ½ cup margarine and onion over medium heat. Mix hash brown potatoes, sautéed onions and butter, salt, pepper, soup, sour cream, cheese and pour into greased 9 x 13 casserole dish or pan. Mix crushed cornflakes with about 5-6 tablespoons margarine and sprinkle on top. Bake about 45 minutes at 350 degrees.

