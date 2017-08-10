Leah Remini claimed in a new interview that her friendship with Elisabeth Moss has become strained since leaving the Church of Scientology, of which Moss is still a member.

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," the Kevin Can Wait actress, 47, alleged to The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on Wednesday, August 9. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public. But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality — because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."

Both actresses are expected to attend the Emmy Awards in September; Remini is nominated for her A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, while Moss, 35, is nominated for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.



If the King of Queens alum were to run into Moss at the ceremony, she says she'd congratulate her. "I would, of course," she told THR. "I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families. ... That's for her to learn — just as I needed to learn it."

It may be unlikely that the two will cross paths, though. The Mad Men alum reportedly "left the room" at the Television Critics Association Awards last week while Remini accepted the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming for her &E series, according to a viral tweet from an attendee.

Scientologist Elisabeth Moss left the room while Leah Remini accepted her TCA award. Hope she still heard what Leah said. #TCA17 @LeahRemini — Ellen Thompson (@EllenFabulous) August 6, 2017

The Troublemaker author left the organization in 2013 after questioning leader David Miscavige and claiming that Sea Org members were being abused, among other allegations.



The Church of Scientology has repeatedly refuted the star's claims. "Leah Remini continues to foment anti-religious bigotry and will do so as long as the media acts as her enablers in monetizing her bias and hatred," Karin Pouw, the church's spokeswoman, tells Us Weekly.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 2 premieres on A&E on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

