Leah Remini: Tom Cruise Is 'Diabolical,' Not a Good Person

Leah Remini has another target in her crusade against the Church of Scientology. During a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, August 15, the actress was asked if her former friend Tom Cruise is a good person.

"No! Just going to get straight to it, no!" Remini, 47, responded. "There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there's the person behind the mask who is a completely different person."



The King of Queens alum continued, "Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diaboloical [sic]."

Remini noted that some people she has worked with in the past might say she "can be an a--hole," but claimed it's a different story for the Top Gun actor, 55, who is one of the most high-profile members of the Church of Scientology. "He's very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins," she wrote, referencing the organization's leader.

The Kevin Can Wait actress, who left the church in 2013, participated in the Reddit AMA to promote the upcoming second season of her docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

This isn't the first time Remini has spoken out about Cruise. "Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm," she told Larry King in December 2016 before claiming that the church is "defrauding people out of their lives."

The Church of Scientology refuted the Troublemaker author's claims, telling Us Weekly in a statement, "Leah Remini has been obsessed with the leader of the Scientology religion and with Mr. Cruise for years, ever since she made a scene at Mr. Cruise's wedding when she couldn't get the seat she wanted. Remini is only commenting on these two prominent individuals to generate media coverage for herself and her hate campaign. Remini is bent on inciting hate and bigotry against a worldwide religion and its parishioners and she will stop at nothing to grab attention."

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath returns to A&E on Tuesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.



