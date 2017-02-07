That’s what friends are for. Lena Dunham defended her bestie Taylor Swift’s headline-making love life during a Monday, February 6, interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.



The Girls star and creator, 30, told the shock-jock, 63, that she believes Swift’s romantic pursuits are unfairly scrutinized.



"I think that young woman … it's so hard," Dunham said. "I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would've been a disaster.”

As Swifties are well aware, the pop superstar, 27, has been involved in a string of high-profile relationships with stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and others.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“And also, I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it's like, you know, any male actor her age who's going out and dating is applauded, and to just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press,” Dunham told Stern, “like, it's just an unfair and unwinnable game."



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Though the Not That Kind of Girl author considers the Grammy winner to be one of her closest pals, the actress revealed to the former America’s Got Talent judge that she has started to distance herself from Swift’s world-famous girl squad, whose members include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, among others.



"I'm more of a one-on-one hanger,” explained Dunham, who appeared with some of said squad ladies in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. "A big group hang is not my specialty."

